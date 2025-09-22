Network Rail will monitor infrastructure from space. Credit: NOAA via Getty Images

SatSense has secured a contract with Network Rail to implement satellite radar technology for monitoring the UK rail network.

The multi-million-pound, multi-year deal involves the use of Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) technology to monitor ground deformation, map floods, and detect surface changes across the network.

This initiative is said to represent the first large-scale integration of satellite-based monitoring by a major rail operator globally.

Under the agreement, SatSense will provide processed InSAR data and related services, which will be integrated into Network Rail’s earthwork asset management systems.

The data will be sourced from satellite constellations such as Sentinel-1, NISAR, and TerraSAR-X.

This approach aims to reduce the reliance on repeated on-site examinations, which are often costly and time-consuming.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Network Rail Geotechnics Network technical head Simon Abbott said: “The integration of near real-time ground movement, flood and change detection data into our existing asset management capabilities will enhance our predictive capabilities, allow a more comprehensive and timely understanding of earthwork condition, and ultimately improve our risk management.”

SatSense has identified several operational advantages of the new system over traditional monitoring methods.

These include potential cost savings by decreasing the frequency of scheduled site visits, enhanced safety by reducing on-site personnel exposure, and improved efficiency through faster data collection.

The technology also offers high data accuracy with millimetre-level precision, enabling consistent measurements for trend analysis and reducing human error.

Additionally, it provides continuous and proactive monitoring, allowing for near real-time analysis and predictive maintenance.

The implementation will build upon Network Rail’s existing manual examination expertise, using current asset knowledge to validate and interpret the satellite data for improved asset management decisions.

SatSense CEO Matthew Bray said: “We are delighted with this appointment – it is a testament to the vision of decision-makers in Network Rail, and the quality of work delivered by the Network Rail and SatSense teams on this theme over the years.

“We’re excited to work on a world-first, realising the benefits that remote sensing offers in rail, enhancing safety and reliability at scale.”

In June this year, Network Rail, Neos Networks, and Freshwave launched Project Reach, a partnership focused on eliminating mobile signal blackspots along Britain’s major rail routes.

The initiative combines public and private sector funding, projected to save taxpayers approximately £300m ($411.7m).

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up