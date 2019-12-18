CAF group's technological subsidiary CAF Signalling has completed the testing of its Automatic Train Operation (ATO) over ETCS (GoA2) in CAF’s SNG trains.
The Early Deployment Line North, Demark, has begun commercial service using the Atlas European Railways Traffic Management System (ERTMS) created by Alstom.
The Government of Western Australia has signed a contract with NEWest Alliance to construct the Yanchep Rail Extension and Thornlie-Cockburn Link.
Škoda Transportation has received a CZK4bn ($174.8m) contract to supply trams to Germany-based transport company Bonn.
The US Department of Transportation (USDOT) will give a $790m grant for Sound Transit's Federal way light rail extension.
British railways’ new timetable got off to a disappointing start on Monday, as delays and cancellations caused by staff shortages affected several parts of the network.
The Federal Railway Authority (EBA) in Germany has given its approval for the operation of Vectron locomotives equipped with the ETCS Baseline 3.
Alstom's Citadis Dualis tram-trains have begun commercial service on the Tram 4 line extension.
The Sydney light rail L2 service broke down within hours of its initial opening to the public.
Bombardier Transportation has signed a three-year agreement with FirstGroup and Trenitalia for the maintenance of the Avanti West Coast franchise.