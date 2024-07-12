Siemens Mobility has begun testing an obstacle detection system during daily operations on the S-Bahn in Berlin, Germany for the first time.
The technology was installed on the network’s 484 series trains by Siemens and S-Bahn Berlin as part of the Digital Rail Germany (DSD) initiative promoting innovation in the German rail industry.
In the future, the sensors will be connected to the train’s operating system to allow the vehicle to quickly react to obstacles on the track with emergency braking and complete fully automatic shunting operations at a depot as part of a fully autonomous train.
However, initial tests will primarily see the systems record background data from around the track to optimise the position of the sensors and test their capabilities in a variety of weather and route conditions.
Peter Buchner, CEO of S-Bahn Berlin, said: “For 100 years, the Berlin S-Bahn has stood for innovation and progress. We are partnering with industry to test new technologies that support environmentally friendly rail transportation.
“Automatic obstacle detection will be an indispensable component for automated driving in the future.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
In addition to Siemens’ work on the installation and software aspect of the technology, and S-Bahn Berlin’s operation of the trains, the project also involves DB InfraGo, which is providing digital mapping and its open data platform to process the information collected.
The DB subsidiary has provided its newly developed map for the first time for the project, allowing data to be portrayed with “centimetre-accurate precision in 3D” and refining the systems to ensure safe and reliable operation, including avoiding false alarms.
Testing of the systems continues the recent upgrades for the network by S-Bahn Berlin, which welcomed the last of its 106 new 483/484 series trains from Siemens last year.
Elsewhere in Germany, the DSD initiative has previously included the first fully automated driverless train, which was unveiled by Siemens in 2021 for the S-Bahn Hamburg.