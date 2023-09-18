The new trains have provided expanded capacity and energy-efficient technology to the network. Credit: Deutsche Bahn AG / Hans-Christian Plambeck.

The last of more than 100 new trains have been delivered for the Berlin and Brandenburg S-Bahn transit system in Germany by Stadler and Siemens, meaning all of the 483/484 series trains are now in service.

The new fleet consists of 106 trains across five different lines, which have been entering service since 2021 to both replace an older fleet and increase capacity on certain services, providing around 18,000 seats in total.

Berlin Senator for Mobility, Transport, Climate Protection and the Environment Manja Schreiner said: “The longer trains offer more seats; air conditioning and the state-of-the-art passenger information system enhance comfort and convenience.

“The expanded and improved service can make switching to rail an interesting option for many. We will continue to pursue this course of offering attractive services to win over more and more people.”

Construction of the trains was financed by the regional governments of Berlin and Brandenburg as part of the transport contract for the Ring subnetwork of the S-Bahn system.

Alongside being used on the S41 and S42 ring lines, the new trains are also in service on the S46, S47 and S8 lines, with the latter being expanded from Birkenwerder to Wildau through Zeuthen during peak traffic hours as a result.

Elmar Zeiler, head of commuter and regional trains for Siemens Mobility, said: “As a company with Berlin roots, we are particularly proud to be contributing to a sustainable improvement in passenger experience and comfort on the Berlin S-Bahn.

“The trains of the new 483/484 series not only stand out with their reliability, greater seating capacity and air conditioning but also with their modern, energy-efficient drive technology.”

In addition to the new 483/484 trains, the S-Bahn has also been implementing a BR 481 longevity programme to extend the life of its 481 trains, with more than 300 of the 500 trains now having been rebuilt.

Meanwhile, Siemens has also just been contracted to deliver 90 new S-Bahn trains for the Munich city region as the network in the city prepares for expected passenger growth.