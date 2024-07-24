Rail manufacturer Alstom has signed its largest deal ever in Germany with a €4bn ($4.3bn) order by go.Rheinland and Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Ruhr (VRR) public transport authority for 90 new commuter trains in Cologne.
The landmark order covers both the supply of the new Adessia Stream trains for the S-Bahn network in the major city, and a full-service maintenance agreement for the next 34 years, the entire lifecycle of the fleet.
Müslüm Yakisan, president of the DACH region at Alstom, said: “The new generation of vehicles for S-Bahn Cologne will have a decisive impact on public transport in the region and the cityscape for decades to come.
Alstom will deliver comfortable and innovative trains with a high level of passenger experience and a strong focus on accessibility.”
The 90 trains will be delivered in two different versions for the S-Bahn, a shorter 9-car version and a longer 11-car train, allowing VRR to use the fleet in different areas of the network.
Development of the fleet will begin at Alstom’s site in Henningsdorf, Germany before production of the rolling stock is completed at a factory in Bautzen, with subsequent maintenance to be carried out at depots around the Cologne area.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The trains will have a capacity of either 1,150 or 1,340 passengers and be capable of speeds up to 140km/h, as well as being fitted with modern features including air conditioning and specially treated windows to improve mobile reception.
Additionally, the vehicles will be the first on the network to include toilets and will feature gap-bridging devices at two entrances to ensure level access to the train for wheelchair and mobility aid users.
The contract continues a series of high-value deals for Alstom, including a €2.8bn contract for the supply of rolling stock and signalling equipment for Hamburg’s metro network, and a $1.1bn agreement in Australia to supply a signalling upgrade for Perth’s suburban rail.