The Public Transport Authority of Western Australia (PTA) has enlisted Alstom and DT Infrastructure to deliver a A$1.6bn ($1.1bn) signalling upgrade project for Perth’s suburban rail network.
The 10-year contract covers the design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of Alstom’s Urbalis Communications-based Train Control (CBTC) system across the entire 500km Transperth rail network.
The High Capacity Signalling project is part of Perth’s multi-billion-dollar METRONET project, a years-long investment into the city’s rail infrastructure that began in 2017, and will include new track infrastructure and in-cab signalling equipment for 125 trains.
DT Infrastructure CEO Darren Crichton said: “With several METRONET projects nearing completion, Perth’s upgraded rail network means residents and visitors are more connected than ever before.
“The High Capacity Signalling programme will ensure that this capability is fully utilised, running more trains more often.”
Alstom and DT’s work on the project will see them install around 7,000 transponders for more precise train location, improve passenger information displays at 89 stations, and install more than 250km of electrical conduit.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
According to PTA, the project will increase capacity on the Transperth network by 40% when completed, and create 230 direct jobs and support another 520 jobs.
Alstom’s involvement in the project continues the company’s collaboration with PTA on METRONET upgrades after signing a A$1.3bn contract in 2019 for the delivery of 41 next-generation C-series electric trains and two DMUs, the first of which have begun service.
Pascal Dupond, managing director of Alstom Australia and New Zealand, said: “Western Australia is experiencing a rail renaissance with the recent first passenger service of the Alstom C-series train, built locally in Bellevue. Now comes the investment in the world’s best signalling technology.”
The contract furthers Alstom’s position as an industry leader in signalling technology and comes as the company signs a similar €100m ($109m) contract for the upgrading of 449 vehicles with ETCS signalling technology for ÖBB in Austria.
That project, one of 120 ETCS projects for Alstom, is expected to last until 2030 and will also see new in-cab signalling equipment installed in each of the trains to reach ETCS Baseline 3.6.