European rolling stock leasing company Beacon has signed an order with Siemens Mobility for 25 Vectron locomotives as it continues to expand its fleet and support the growth of the passenger and rail freight markets.
The order will see Beacon increase its Vectron fleet to more than 180 in continental Europe, with the framework agreement also allowing for further options to be exercised later on.
Beacon CEO Adam Cunliffe said: “A modern and reliable locomotive fleet is central to supporting our customers. Beacon is one of the largest operators of the Vectron locomotive which we know provides an efficient and dependable service to our customers.”
The 6.4MW power locomotives will be built at Siemens Mobility’s plant in Munich-Allach, Germany while the bogies will be delivered by its global competence centre in Graz, Austria.
The deal is Beacon’s first Vectron order with Siemens since November 2023, when the company added another 10 locomotives to its fleet for use on the Rhine-Alpine corridor after it acquired Mitsui Rail Capital Europe.
Albrecht Neumann, CEO of rolling stock for Siemens Mobility, said: “We are pleased that the long-standing partnership between Beacon and Siemens will continue on a solid foundation through the framework agreement and these initial orders.”
The Vectron locomotive series has been a significant success for Siemens since it was launched in 2010, with hundreds of vehicles sold to major customers including the VR Group, Deutsche Bahn and SBB.