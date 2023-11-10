UK-based rolling stock company Beacon Rail has announced the purchase of ten Vectron MS locomotives from Siemens Mobility, with plans to operate them along the Rhine-Alpine corridor.
According to Beacon Rail, this will bring its total fleet of Vectron locomotives to 170.
The multi-system Vectron locomotives feature a top speed of 160km/h and carry a wheel power of 6.4MW.
Alongside this, Siemens stated that the Vectron locomotive satisfies all requirements, with a modular construction that can easily be retrofitted and Europe-wide authorisations that open up borders.
Beacon Rail CEO Adam Cunliffe highlighted how this purchase extends its commitment to the European market.
Cunliffe said: “Beacon Rail is delighted that, following its recent acquisition of Mitsui Rail Capital Europe, it has ordered ten additional Vectron locomotives to support the company’s commitment to the European four-axle electric rail freight and passenger markets.
“Beacon looks forward to further enhancing its relationship with Siemens Mobility.”
The locomotives, which will be built at Siemens Mobility’s Munich-Allach factory, will be outfitted with the European train control system Baseline 3 as well as the necessary national train control systems.
This announcement follows the rail company’s agreement to purchase Mitsui Rail Capital Europe (MRCE) in August 2023.
Albrecht Neumann, CEO of the rolling stock of Siemens Mobility, emphasised how the purchase will enhance reliability for the Vectron fleet.
Neumann said: “We are especially pleased about the order from Beacon Rail. Their trust in us shows that our Vectron locomotives stand for reliability and flexibility in European passenger and freight transport.
“With the Vectron MS, cross-border operations are possible from the North Sea to the Alps without changing locomotives.”