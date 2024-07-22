Siemens’ XLoad package will allow SBB Cargo International to run longer and heavier trains in single traction through the Alps region. Credit: Siemens Mobility

SBB Cargo International has ordered 20 Vectron locomotives from Siemens Mobility as it expands its fleet in an agreement with leasing company Südleasing.

The Swiss company, a joint venture between SBB Cargo and Hupac, has also signed a 15-year maintenance contract with Siemens for the 20 vehicles, which will be fitted with Südleasing’s XLoad package to improve hauling capacity and efficiency.

Sven Flore, CEO of SBB Cargo International, said: “For us, Vectron is the ideal locomotive for providing interoperable service between the Netherlands and Italy.

“In addition, the XLoad package will enable us to run longer and heavier trains in single traction through the Alps, eliminating the need for using a more expensive six-axle locomotive.”

The deal comes as Siemens continues delivery of another 20 Vectron locomotives from an agreement signed with SBB Cargo International and Südleasing in 2022, meaning the rail operator will have 78 of the model in its fleet once all have been delivered.

With approval in 20 countries in Europe, the Vectron rolling stock can be used by the operator across its network, including the Netherlands, Austria, Italy, and Germany.

Albrecht Neumann, CEO of Rolling Stock at Siemens Mobility, said: “With this expansion of its fleet and the increased hauling capability provided by XLoad, our customer will be able to serve the Alpine region even more efficiently.”

All of the Vectron multi-system locomotives being built by Siemens for SBB Cargo International will be fitted with ETCS BL3 signalling technology and have a maximum speed of 160km/h.

The order continues the success of the model for Siemens, which has delivered more than 1,000 of the vehicles to its customers, with recent deals including a 90-strong order from Cargounit and a framework agreement for 200 vehicles from ELL.