The European Locomotive Leasing Group (ELL) has signed a framework agreement with Siemens Mobility for 200 Vectron locomotives.
The 200 trains will feature a variety of power systems and will allow for both passenger and freight operations.
According to Siemens Mobility, 60 locomotives were initially ordered, with an expected delivery in 2025.
Albrecht Neumann, CEO Rolling Stock at Siemens Mobility, emphasised the longstanding relationship between the two companies.
Neumann said: “For many years now, ELL has been relying on the quality and reliability of our Vectron locomotives. With the Vectron, ELL can react flexibly to customer requirements and offer different configurations for providing cross-border transport throughout Europe”.
This forms the fourth agreement between both companies, which will see the leasing company service manage 301 Vectron locomotives by 2027.
Christian Kern, CEO of European Locomotive Leasing Group highlighted how this agreement will support the company’s growth strategies.
Kern said: “For ELL, this agreement is a milestone in the company’s development. Our goal is to expand our market leadership in the areas of customer friendliness, reliability, and efficiency. We are convinced of the future of rail.
The development partnership with Siemens and the concentration on a standardised locomotive type is an important building block for us to successfully prevail in this market”.
Under the framework agreement, ELL will secure the procurement of a wide range of multi-system locomotives, which also include the Vectron Dual Mode.
This will align with the leasing company’s sustainability targets as according to ELL, it is “pursuing a consistent zero-emissions strategy”.
The Vectron dual mode features capabilities to run on both diesel and electric, allowing savings on potential high costs and a reduction in CO₂ emissions by 950 metric tons.
Kern added: “Superior climate friendliness and cost-efficiency on the long international rail axes as well as the structural change in rail freight transport make the full-service leasing of locomotives a highly attractive business for the future”.