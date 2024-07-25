The Western section of the Orange Line of the Thai capital’s metro rail system will be built by CH Karnchang after a contract was signed on 25 July. The contract was agreed only a week after the Thai government gave approval for the line extension to Bangkok Expressway and Metro, the private company that owns two other lines in Bangkok.
The contract is a public-private partnership worth approximately 140bn baht ($3.8bn).
The agreement covers the line’s construction in central Bangkok and the procurement and installation of the electric trains to be used on the route. The contract has a 30-year framework, meaning the construction firm will be responsible for the upkeep of the line after completion.
The current schedule for the western section of the line in 2030, several years later than planned. The project to connect the existing Orange line with the city’s western suburbs was held up by the Covid pandemic and reported legal arguments.
The construction is expected to begin in early 2025.
The city’s Purple Line electric train project, Tao Poon – Rat Burana (Kanchanaphisek Ring Road), is progressing and is expected to conclude by the end of 2024.
Sombat Kitjalak, managing director of BEM said the work will start imminently.
“BEM is ready to proceed with the project as assigned by the government. For the construction of the civil works of the western section, BEM has a strong partner like CK, which has experience, knowledge and expertise in large-scale and complex infrastructure construction.”
“CK has prepared a team and machinery ready to start work immediately. Therefore, we are confident that we will be able to complete the work on schedule with the highest quality and give the highest importance to safety,” Kitjalak added.