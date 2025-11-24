In our cover story this issue, we take a look at some of the new movements in station design that are focusing on sustainability. The environmental impact of public infrastructure projects is under scrutiny, with architects and engineers both looking for new practices.

We also consider the evolution of rail freight operations. Amid the growing trend of a modal shift from road to rail, and rapid digitalisation being implemented in order to keep up with this growing demand, we ask: are we witnessing a rail freight renaissance?

As well as all of this, we find out how cheap air fares are still hindering the great modal shift, how GPS tracking and automatic pricing in rail ticketing could lead to rail’s ‘Uber moment’, learn about the debate over which battery chemistry is best for electric locomotives, and much more.



For all of this, as well as the latest rail industry news, comment, and analysis from GlobalData, read on. You can also follow us @FutureRail_Mag.

Peter Nilson, editor

In this issue

Sustainable stations: a focus in modern station design

Keri Allan explores the role of sustainability in modern design practices, be it eco-friendly features or resilience against the effects of climate change that will impact our infrastructure going forward.

How ÖBB is digitising rail logistics

With freight operations in Europe expected to grow in the coming years, Keri Allan explores how the Austrian Federal Railway is digitising its freight operations to cope with the increased demand.

Are we witnessing a rail freight renaissance?

Keri Allan finds out about the growing trend of shifting cargo transport from road to rail, and the environmental and economic benefits of doing so, as well as the challenges involved.

New station set to transform Bristol’s Brabazon development

Frances Marcellin talks to the West of England Combined Authority about how the new station in the South West of England will help improve connectivity in the region.

How cheap air fares are still hindering the great modal shift to rail

A new report from Greenpeace found some improvement in comparative air and rail passenger prices since the previous 2023 edition. Patrick Rhys Atack investigates.

Rail can have its ‘Uber Moment’ – but only if passenger experience leads the way

Rebecca Crook, CEO at MSQ DX, argues that GPS tracking and automatic pricing in rail ticketing could remove the same friction points that made traditional taxis feel antiquated.

Exploring the battery‑electric locomotives powering the European electrification charge

Fully battery-powered trains are on the rise across Europe, but the battery chemistry and hardware that’s best for locomotives is still up for debate, according to Ben Ting, CCO at Echion Technologies.

Next issue preview

As global rail networks face growing pressure to reduce carbon emissions, the industry is accelerating efforts to achieve net-zero operations. In the next issue of Future Rail, we’ll consider the importance of environmental initiatives in the railway sector.

We’ll also explore how light rail can offer the ideal modal solution for the next generation of smart city transit, and look at the global state of affairs in high-speed rail.

In the meantime, keep up to date at @FutureRail_Mag.

