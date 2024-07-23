Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called on Congress to enhance rail safety. Credit: Brooke LaValley-Pool via Getty Images

The US Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) and Department of Transportation have released a final accident report on the Norfolk Southern derailment incident in East Palestine, Ohio and called for more legislation on improving rail safety.

The report agreed with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on the cause of the 2023 incident, a failed roller bearing, and added that the rail operator’s procedures and inadequate communication of information from wayside detectors may have also contributed to the accident.

Additionally, the FRA called on Congress to act on the lack of regulation on the location and operation of wayside detectors, which can detect overheating rail bearings before they fail.

FRA Administrator Amit Bose said: “Norfolk Southern’s train derailment in East Palestine was a wake-up call to the country and should be to the freight rail industry that the status quo is unacceptable when it comes to rail safety.

“We must all be more vigilant and advance new measures that will keep people working on, living near, and travelling along railroads out of harm’s way.”

The FRA’s investigation into the incident saw the administration initiate 12 enforcement cases around Norfolk Southern and other entities, including 117 counts against them on potential violations of technical disciplines such as the operation of motive power equipment.

Another issue cited in the report was the lack of protective equipment, such as a thermal protection system, on the tank cars in the train that were carrying the hazardous materials which spilled out after the derailment, leading to the evacuation of East Palestine.

In addition to its own action, the FRA said it was also taking action on the safety recommendations made in the NTSB’s independent report, including requiring the installation of inward and outward-facing recording equipment on all locomotives.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said: “We are taking action on the NTSB’s recommendations, but we also now need Congress to do its part to enhance rail safety and hold the railroads accountable by passing much-needed legislation.”

The FRA’s report continues to highlight the widespread impact of the derailment incident, which has seen Norfolk Southern increase its investment in safety innovations and technology as it seeks to prove it is doing more to prevent future incidents.

In addition to endorsing recommendations made by the NTSB, the company also became the first Class I railroad to join the FRA’s whistleblower programme, the Confidential Close Call Reporting System, and is building a first responder training centre in East Palestine.

Earlier this year, the railroad also reached a $300m settlement with three US Government agencies, adding to the $600m settlement already agreed with residents who were forced to leave their homes after the incident.