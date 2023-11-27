The Siemens Mobility rolling stock chief (L) was speaking at a media event in Germany. Credit: Railway Technology/ Patrick Rhys Atack

Siemens Mobility, the Germany-based engineering and manufacturing firm, confirmed its intention to “assemble” at least 80 trains at its UK plant, which is currently in final construction and recruitment phases.

Despite a turbulent year for the UK railway sector, Siemens Mobility’s joint CEO for UK and Ireland, and managing director of rolling stock, Sambit Banerjee told sector media the firm’s plans were still solid.

“All our future [UK] orders we will do out of Goole,” he said.

Goole, in East Yorkshire, will host a Siemens “rail village” including manufacturing facilities along with a “research and innovation centre” that will be jointly run by the firm and the University of Birmingham. The education institution was recently awarded £15m ($18.9m) for its extension to the site.

But the UK railway industry has been rocked by waves of uncertainty in the second half 2023.

First, a long-expected but equally long-awaited decision to cut the High Speed 2 project in half was confirmed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. This had major knock-on effects, including a sharp drop in supply-side industry confidence.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Respondents to an independent poll cast for the Railway Industry Association found only 24% of respondents assess the industry as growing in 2024, compared to 54% who think the sector will contract.

The uncertainty over HS2 has also been partly blamed for the dire situation at Alstom’s Litchurch Lane factory in Derby, UK. After months of speculation, the rolling stock manufacturer confirmed it would be consulting on 1,300 redundancies due to a lack of confirmed orders for the site past the first quarter of 2024.

But Banerjee said Siemens Mobility’s decision was part of a long-term plan, and Goole is hoped to become a “global hub” for its rolling stock and railway activity.

“We took our time. We think there is a place for all in the UK market,” Banerjee said.

He explained: “all our future orders we will do out of Goole… But Goole is just not a manufacturing facility, it’s a rail village.

“We are working with the University of Birmingham on phase two, where we want to work on research development and digital technology. We want to Goole to be a global hub for digital services.”

Banerjee said the project had been delayed by global events (“We had Covid between, we had the Ukraine war when material supply became difficult”) but would begin production in 2024.

The joint CEO said there was potential for a testing facility to be built at the site, but the decision-making process was ongoing.

“We are working at the moment, also to see if we can make a small test track for dynamic commissioning.”