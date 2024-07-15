Rail parts manufacturer Liebherr-Transportation Systems (Liebherr TS) has unveiled a propane-based version of its HVAC technology with an order from Stadler Polska for 80 systems.
The new version of the HVAC systems was designed in collaboration with TÜV Süd and uses propane as its refrigerant as a “natural alternative” to conventionally used gases.
Pascal Rapp, sales area manager east at Liebherr TS, said: “We are very thankful for the trust Stadler Polska has placed in us. Our climate control system offers a sustainable and efficient solution for vehicle manufacturers and operators.
“Propane has a Global Warming Potential of only 3, which is significantly lower than many synthetic refrigerants.”
Stadler Polska’s order includes 80 saloon HVAC units, 80 heat recovery units, and 40 cab units for use on 20 FLIRT EMUs under construction by the manufacturer for Finland’s VR Group.
Deliveries of Liebherr TS’ systems will begin in mid-September 2024 and continue until the end of 2026, with the EMUs scheduled to enter service for VR from early 2026 on the company’s regional transport routes.
The alternative HVAC systems use of propane shines a light on the rail industry’s sustainability overhaul, with companies looking to reduce emissions not just from train engines but all aspects of the vehicles.
While originally phased out as a refrigerant due to its flammability, propane has risen in popularity again as a more sustainable alternative after the banning of CFCs and the continuing push away from popular synthetic gases R-410A and R-134a.