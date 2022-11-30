View all newsletters
  1. News
November 30, 2022

Stadler wins contract for FLIRT trains in Finland

The contract has options for 50 additional multiple units as well as the extension of services to Stadler’s full-service model.

FLIRT trains
Finnish rail operators will use the trains in regional transport. Credit: Rudy and Peter Skitterians / Pixabay.

Rolling stock manufacturer Stadler has received a contract from the Finnish company VR Group for the manufacture and supply of 20 single-decker FLIRT multiple-unit trains.

The contract will also include the delivery of spare parts as well as options for 50 additional multiple units and the extension of services to Stadler’s full-service model.

Finnish rail operators will use the trains in regional transport, including in the capital, Helsinki, and the Tampere region.

Featuring an advanced electric drive, the trains will enable VR Group to implement environmentally friendly public transport in the country.

Based on the requirement, the FLIRT vehicles will also be used as intercity trains.

The new trains will feature underfloor heating in the vestibules and a special heat insulation facility. They will also include well-sealed traction compartments for the protection of drive technology.

The four-car trains can accommodate 796 passengers each, with seats available for 356 people.

With a capacity to attain a top speed of 160km/h, the trains have step-free entrance areas, low noise emissions inside and outside, and spacious multifunctional zones for pushchairs, wheelchairs, bicycles and luggage.

The company plans to deliver the first FLIRT vehicle in spring 2026.

Stadler deputy group CEO and sales and marketing executive vice-president Dr Ansgar Brockmeyer said: “After supplying 60 locomotives, we are now proud to be delivering our best-selling FLIRT model to the VR Group.

“The FLIRT train has already proven its versatility and robustness thousands of times – from the Arctic Circle to Africa.

“The new vehicles will provide VR’s commuter traffic passengers with an environmentally friendly, reliable and comfortable travel experience – even in harsh winter weather conditions.”

