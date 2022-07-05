Siemens wins contract for Vectron locomotives in Switzerland

Siemens will also provide maintenance for Vectron locomotives. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility has received a contract from SüdLeasing, on behalf of Switzerland-based SBB Cargo International, for the supply of 20 Vectron multisystem locomotives installed with the XLoad package.

Vectron XLoad is an equipment package designed for the enhancement of traction performance and increase in trailer loads.

As part of a long-term rental plan with a flexible term, the locomotives will be leased by SBB Cargo from SüdLeasing.

Under the contract, Siemens will also provide maintenance for the locomotives.

Having a maximum operating speed of 160km/h, the Vectron locomotives are expected to be delivered from 2024.

SBB will use 20 new locomotives for transalpine service.

Featuring the European Train Control System ETCS BL3 and the mandatory national train control systems, these locomotives have approval for operation in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

Siemens Mobility CEO Albrecht Neumann said: “We are pleased about the further expansion of SBB Cargo International’s Vectron fleet and thank the company for their trust in us and in our locomotives.

“With this order, the number of Vectrons sold to Swiss customers has increased to over 100. Thanks to XLoad, the locomotives achieve tractive power previously not possible with four-axle locomotives.”

Last week, Siemens Mobility won a contract to supply six-car Desiro HC trains for the Elbe-Spree network in Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany.