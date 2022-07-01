Siemens to supply Desiro HC trains for Elbe-Spree network

ODEG has entered a 12-year transport contract for this network. Credit: Ostdeutsche Eisenbahn.

Siemens Mobility has received an order for the delivery of six-car Desiro HC trains for the Elbe-Spree network in Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany.

Ostdeutsche Eisenbahn (ODEG) entered a 12-year transport contract for this network, which is an extension of the existing S-Bahn network.

The contract was also signed by representatives from the states of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Berlin, Brandenburg and Saxony-Anhalt and the transport authorities VBB-Verkehrsverbund Berlin-Brandenburg, Nahverkehrsservice Sachsen-Anhalt and Verkehrsgesellschaft Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

The tender procedure has been handled by VBB on behalf of the four states.

Siemens displayed one of the new six-car Desiro HC trains in Magdeburg and Brandenburg an der Havel as part of the signing ceremony.

The electric, single and double-decker train has specially coated windows, real-time occupancy displays networked with the VBB app, a special passenger safety comfort system, and wider car doors.

Furthermore, the train is configured with two powered single-deck end cars and four double-decker unpowered middle cars.

The Elbe-Spree network is expected to expand by nearly five million train kilometres to meet the local rail passenger transport in the future.

By the end of this year, around 28 million train kilometres will be operated across the complete Elbe-Spree network.

The network expansion will be conducted in two stages. Excluding the current construction of the Dresdner Bahn in Berlin, the first phase will focus on the network infrastructure.

Further improvements for passengers in the network will be carried out following the commissioning of the first stage, which is expected in 2025.

Siemens Mobility recently received a contract from Niederbarnimer Eisenbahn (NEB) for the delivery of seven two-car Mireo Plus H trains.