June 27, 2022

Siemens Mobility to deliver Mireo Plus H trains to NEB

The trains will be operated for the Heidekrautbahn network (RB27) in the Berlin-Brandenburg metropolitan region.

Siemens Mobility
Siemens also received a ten-year service and spare parts contract for the trains. Credit: Siemens.

Niederbarnimer Eisenbahn (NEB) has awarded a contract to Siemens Mobility for the supply of seven two-car Mireo Plus H trains.

These trains will be operated for the Heidekrautbahn network (RB27) in the Berlin-Brandenburg metropolitan region.

Siemens also received a ten-year service and spare parts contract (TSSSA), which will end in 2034.

Scope of the service contract covers the provision of all required maintenance, servicing, and repair activities.

Incorporating a fuel cell drive system and a lithium-ion battery, the second-generation hydrogen train is said to offer 100% CO₂ emission-free transport.

The train also includes a hydrogen-powered traction system with 1.7 MW of traction power. It offers up to 1.1 m/s2 acceleration and a maximum speed of 160 km/h.

With a capacity to refuel within 15 minutes, the train’s enhanced aerodynamics along with its energy-efficient components and intelligent electrical system management enables to cut down emissions.

The two-car trains feature real-time displays of passenger information, a specially designated family area, and two multi-purpose areas with space for buggies.

Siemens Mobility CEO Michael Peter said: “Today, travelling by train is by far the most climate-friendly way to travel. We are especially proud that our first order for a fleet of hydrogen-powered trains will also enable emission-free rail transport on non-electrified routes.

“Our Mireo Plus H is a next-generation hydrogen train that combines innovation with sustainability. Thanks to its long range, faster acceleration, and state-of-the-art technologies, it will set new standards in zero-emission passenger transport.”

Recently, Siemens Mobility won a contract from Amtrak to deliver an additional 50 Charge Locomotives.

