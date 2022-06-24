Siemens wins contract from Amtrak for more Charge Locomotives

Siemens Mobility will supply 50 Charge Locomotives to Amtrak. Credit: National Railroad Passenger Corporation / Amtrak.

Siemens Mobility has secured a contract from US-based Amtrak for a further supply of 50 Charge Locomotives.

With the original contract of $850m, the total contract is now valued up to $2bn.

Scope of the contract includes the manufacturing besides the long-term service agreement for material supply, technical support, as well as spare parts.

Designed to replace Amtrak P40 and P42 diesel-electric locomotives, the new locomotives are consigned as ALC-42 for “Amtrak Long-distance Charger, 4,200-horsepower.”

Related

Siemens Mobility will manufacture the ALC-42 locomotives at its North American rail manufacturing facility in Sacramento, California.

Siemens Mobility rolling stock CEO Albrecht Neumann said: “Amtrak’s further investment illustrates America’s commitment to sustainable transportation that offers passengers a more sustainable option for travel.

“Our industry leading locomotives, built in the USA, will play an important role in reducing emissions and protecting the environment in the United States.”

The company first received a contract to deliver 75 locomotives in 2018, with the first of it having started operations in February this year.

Together, the 125 diesel-electric units are expected to play a significant role in Amtrak’s sustainability goal.

Amtrak vice president and chief mechanical officer George Hull said: “We’re dedicated to continuously seeking new and innovative technologies that provide solutions to meet transportation needs while reducing health and climate impacts.”

Earlier this month, Amtrak earmarked about $130m for rail upgrade works between Washington DC and New York.