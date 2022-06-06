Amtrak allocates $130m for Northeast corridor upgrades

The projects will help cut down lengthy train delays. Credit: National Railroad Passenger Corporation.

US-based Amtrak is set to invest around $130m for rail improvement projects between Washington DC and New York in a bid to enhance railroad operations.

More than $55m of these works will be carried out this summer.

The passenger railroad service has recruited 500 new employees for the completion of these projects. It also plans to recruit additional workers to support these works.

Upon completion, the projects are expected to cut down lengthy train delays as well as enhance ride quality for customers.

Under the works, Amtrak will replace 40 track switches across New York and the Northern and Southern Mid-Atlantic regions.

It will also upgrade up to 25 miles of track in the Southern Mid-Atlantic Region.

Amtrak capital delivery executive vice president Laura Mason said: “Amtrak continues to prioritise updating our infrastructure to improve service reliability on the Northeast Corridor.

“Modernising and investing in infrastructure is a continuous process on the railroad and we thank our partners for their coordination and flexibility as we advance these important projects.”

This year in April, Amtrak said that it will lower 40% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by converting all electricity to carbon-free sources by 2030.

Towards attaining this objective, the new ALC-42 locomotives will replace Amtrak’s legacy fleet.

Last year in November, Amtrak announced an investment of over $16m for improvements to the Johnstown Station in Pennsylvania.