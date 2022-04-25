View all newsletters
April 25, 2022

Amtrak commits to 40% reduction in GHG emissions

The ALC-42 locomotives are expected to help significantly minimise GHG emissions.

Amtrak
The ALC-42 locomotive series is designed to reduce carbon footprint. Credit: National Railroad Passenger Corporation.

Amtrak has unveiled plans to reduce 40% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by converting all electricity to carbon-free sources by 2030.

The new ALC-42 locomotives developed to replace Amtrak’s legacy fleet are anticipated to significantly minimise air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

Last February, Amtrak started service with the first ALC-42 locomotives between Chicago and Seattle.

Locomotives 301 and 302 are said to be the first of 75 locomotives being supplied through 2024, Amtrak noted.

Developed by a team from Amtrak and Siemens Mobility, the ALC-42 locomotive series is claimed to minimise emissions of nitrogen oxide by over 89% and particulate matter by 95%.

These locomotives are constructed at Siemens Mobility’s rail manufacturing hub in Sacramento, California.

Amtrak CEO and president Stephen Gardner said: “The United States has the opportunity to make use of an unparalleled asset, our railway infrastructure, to support an expanded network of low-carbon, high-capacity intercity passenger rail that can reduce this country’s carbon emissions.

“Creating a future where rail is operated on clean energy, Amtrak is stepping up to President Biden’s Climate Change Commitment and the FRA’s challenge as we aim to transition to carbon-free electricity to power our trains.”

Amtrak also noted that it decreased greenhouse gas emissions by 20% from 2010 to 2019.

Meanwhile, Amtrak completed a $5.4m station upgrade project to facilitate a better journey with the Amtrak City of New Orleans train.

The improvements of the Greenwood station include the construction of a new concrete platform to match the train height, renovated waiting room with a restroom, drinking fountains, and new bench seating.

