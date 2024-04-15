European rail manufacturer Alstom is planning to significantly expand capacity at its railway bogie frame factory in Hungary with a Ft6bn ($16.2m) development programme.
The company is aiming to boost production by 40% at the factory in Mátranovák as part of its 2030 Programme, which includes the onboarding of nearly 150 new staff, upgrading machinery at the site, and the construction of new logistics halls by 2025.
Gáspár Balázs, managing director of Alstom in Hungary, said: “Thanks to the development programme, the Mátranovák site has the potential to become one of the most important manufacturing sites for railway bogies in Alstom.
Balázs highlighted the importance of the newly hired staff to Alstom’s plans and said they covered a range of operations including welders, locksmiths, CNC machine operators, engineers, and project managers.
The modernisation and expansion programme will be carried out by Alstom with support from the Government of Hungary after the company signed a contract with Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Affairs Péter Szijjártó.
As part of its attempt to encourage and train new staff at the factory, which will manufacture parts for Hungary’s MÁV, MÁV-HÉV, and BKV, Alstom has also established its own welding and locksmith school at the site.
Additionally, the company will install new edge bending machines, modernise existing plasma cutting machines, deploy a new welding robot, and install around 60 new rotators.
The Mátranovák factory has been in operation for 40 years and distributes parts to operators across Europe but was acquired by Alstom in 2021.
The French manufacturer’s cooperation with the Hungarian Government on the 2030 programme is the latest partnership between the two, after Alstom signed a strategic cooperation agreement to strengthen the country’s rail sector in 2022.