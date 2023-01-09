Investments in rail accessibility infrastructure are growing, with the government and industry regulations and initiatives being increasingly focussed on making transport networks more inclusive and disabled-friendly.

While new rail vehicle interior designs and layouts comply with advanced accessibility standards, modern railway operators are taking a number of measures to improve train assistance for women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities to facilitate convenient navigation through stations and ensure safe and efficient passage on and off trains.

The list includes, but is not limited to, companies that develop and engineer highly reliable and durable wheelchair lifts, universal ramps and step-free access solutions for railway applications, as well as the developers of passenger assistance apps for people with disability.

Types of disabled train travel assistance equipment and solutions

Railway operators implement assisted boarding points and adopt different train assistance systems and equipment to make the travel experience of disabled passengers more stress-free and comfortable.

The solutions adopted to restore the confidence of these passengers in the railway system include, but are not limited to:

Wheelchairs and mobility scooters

Wheelchair lifts and access ramps for handicapped passengers

Platform screen doors

Modular, plug-and-play platform gap fillers

Moveable step bridging plate for train entrances

Universally accessible toilets and seating facilities for disabled passengers

Anti-skid flooring solutions

Tactile ground surface indicators

Disabled-friendly telephones and passenger information systems, and

Passenger assistance apps for people with disability

