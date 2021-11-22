Amtrak to finance Johnstown Station upgrade work in US

After receiving all external approvals, construction work on the station is scheduled to begin in October next year. Credit: National Railroad Passenger Corporation.

Amtrak has announced plans to invest more than $16m for enhancements to the Johnstown Station in Pennsylvania, US, under the Johnstown Iron-to-Arts Corridor Project.

The 105-year-old station is served by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT)-backed Pennsylvanian course, which provides daily services between New York, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh.

This investment will be made under the Americans with Disabilities Act Stations Programme (ADASP) and State of Good Repair Funding.

Johnstown has also secured a $24.5m US Department of Transportation RAISE Grant.

This financial backing will help in the execution of more upgrades to Johnstown Station, along with other important transportation facilities in the city.



Amtrak stations and facilities assistant vice-president George Holz said: “Improvements to the Johnstown Station platforms, tunnels and track will ensure accessible, inclusive and safe experiences for everyone as they travel with us.

“Additionally, the vital overall support for Amtrak and intercity passenger rail from the just-signed Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill gives us added confidence and resources to make this important investment here and at other facilities around the country.”

Johnstown Station improvements will be supported by National Network and Northeast Corridor grants.

Under the ADA overhaul, Amtrak will build a new heated and air-conditioned headhouse featuring an interior elevator, small waiting area, stairway, and storage area.

Apart from filling the current baggage tunnel, a new 8in above-top-of-rail (ATR) island platform will be constructed.

As part of the State of Good Repair (SOGR) improvements, the current passenger tunnel will undergo new lighting and concrete maintenance work.

The new platform will also be equipped with a comprehensive snow melt system.

To enable 8in ATR on both sides of the new island platform, the track will be profiled again.

After receiving all external approvals, construction work on the station is scheduled to begin in October next year.

As a multi-year programme, Amtrak’s ADASP has been introduced to improve stations, or the components of stations, as per ADA requirements.

Last month, Amtrak and Penn Station Partners commenced work on the Baltimore Penn Station redevelopment and platform enlargement project on the Northeast Corridor in Maryland.

Related Companies TransCore Rail and Intermodal Automatic Equipment Identification BIRCO Railway Track and Platform Drainage Systems HEINRICH Public Address and Voice Alarm Systems for Railway Depots and Stations