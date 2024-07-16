Spain’s infrastructure manager Adif has launched a multi-million euro maintenance programme for its high-voltage power lines and infrastructure. The money has been allocated ahead of a tendering process.
The rails, overhead lines and associated infrastructure such as substations are owned and operated by Adif and Adif Alta Velocidad (which runs its high-speed tracks).
The €28.4m ($30.9m) programme will run for at least three years, with the possibility of a two-year extension.
The contract will be broken into a northern and southern section, but it is unclear if Adif will split the contract.
It will focus on “preventive and corrective maintenance” of the power lines which feed into the high-speed catenary systems on the network.
The power lines also supply “other facilities and transformation centres for uses other than traction” along with the traction current.
“The action includes the provision of a cyclical maintenance service, which includes periodic inspections and on-call service in the event of incidents; while maintenance according to condition will be provided based on the situation of each asset,” Adif said.