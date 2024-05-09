Spain’s national rail infrastructure manager Adif has unveiled a €6.7m ($7.2m) two-year plan to maintain and conserve the hundreds of metal bridges across network.
The company said funding would be used to conduct inspections of certain metal bridges on its conventional and metric gauge network and high-speed lines to maintain their reliability and functionality with a contract now out for tender for the work.
Adif expanded on the nature of the work, it said: “The work includes renovation of elements, cleaning and reinforcement work or correction of effects derived from the passage of time and meteorology, among others.”
While Adif did not specify how many bridges would be included in the refurbishment plan, there are 535 metal or mixed bridges across its rail network, 13 of which are used by high-speed lines.
The funding is part of the company’s commitment to its 2030 Strategic Plan and its connection to the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDG), with the bridge renovations falling under SDGs 9 and 13 relating to infrastructure and the climate.
The announcement follows similar investments by Adif including a €95m funding allocation to control vegetation on the platform and margins of its rail tracks, and €30m towards protecting health and safety.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData