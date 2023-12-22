Spain’s state-owned rail infrastructure manager Adif said it would spend €30m ($33m) on ensuring health and safety standards are maintained and coordinated on its track repair programmes.
Significant work is planned on Spain’s conventional and metric gauge railways over the next three years, with the €30m split between three geographic project areas.
Adif explained the division of funding:
- Lot 1, in the North and Northwest zones, has been awarded for €10.9 million to Engineering and Risk Prevention.
- Lot 2 for the Center and South will be developed for €9.5 million by the joint venture made up of Prointec, Legal Consulting and Prevention and Engineering Atecsur.
- Lot 3, which covers the Northeast and East areas, has been entrusted to the joint venture formed by SGS Tecnos, Técnica y Proyectos (TYPSA) and Engineering and Risk Prevention, for €9.7 million.
