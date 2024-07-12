The new Trainline-sponsored kit was shown off as Real Betis signed a new star player. Credit: x.com/RealBetis_en

Top Spanish football club Real Betis has signed a two-year shirt sponsorship with Trainline, the digital ticketing provider.

Trainline’s logo will appear on the back of matchday shirts worn by the men’s, women’s, and Futsal teams of the Seville club.

The ticketing platform will become an “official partner” of Forever Green, the “club’s environmental sustainability platform”. Real Betis play in green and white and have placed environmental initiatives at the forefront of its non-footballing operations, hence the name of its foundation.

The environmental benefits of rail and shifting mode away from private road transport are key to the partnership, according to the football club.

“Trainline will also be official partners of the Forever Green sustainability brand, emphasising the environmental benefits of travelling by rail. Through this partnership, Real Betis associates its brand with an international leader in the ticketing sector, consolidating its global projection,” a club statement explained.

Trainline’s CEO said the collaboration would also boost Seville’s standing as a rail destination in southern Europe.

“Real Betis and Trainline make a great team. We are both driven by a mission of sustainability and want to shake up how people think about it. Seville is one of the great rail centres in Europe and this multi-year collaboration will spotlight the low-carbon choice of rail travel to Spanish football fans and beyond,” Jody Ford said.

While Trainline does offer Spanish rail and coach tickets, its global position was crucial to the Real Betis management.

“For us, it is very important to be linked to brands that operate globally, have such a high reputation in their sector, and align with the sustainability aspirations of the Club,” Betis’s CEO Ramón Alarcón said.

“We are talking about one of the most used digital platforms to find the best possible rail and coach options, with different routes, price ranges, and even the possibility to choose less polluting trips. It is of great pride that Trainline accompanies us for these two years and that it is part of our team during match days,” he added.