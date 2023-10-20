Berlin’s Olympiastadion is one of the ten venues, and even boasts its own rail station. Credit: Werner Spremberg

Football (or Soccer) fans from across Europe will descend on Germany, and its public transport system, in June and July next year for the Euro 2024 international tournament.

But to help the fans get around the 10 host cities, the association of German transport companies (VDV) has agreed to supply 36-hour travel passes to anyone with match tickets.

The initiative, arranged in conjunction with Europe’s soccer authority UEFA, is intended to ease fans’ travel to and from the game – and the city itself. The tickets will cover from 6am on the game day, to 6pm the next day to allow for homeward travel.

In a bid to aid the modal shift from private vehicles to rail, all fans with match tickets will be able to travel by train and tram without paying anything.

Host cities said they expect upwards of 70% of fans to use the public transport available, and with capacities in participating stadiums reaching as high as 80,000 this represents a significant load for the cities’ urban transport systems to manage.

Surrounding areas to the host cities will also be covered by the tickets.

Ticket-holding fans will be told how to obtain the free passes ahead of the tournament.

UEFA announced the “United by Football” initiative along with a special liveried tram.