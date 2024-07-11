The Port of Vancouver in Canada has approved construction of a new overpass that will increase rail capacity at its terminals and improve safety for the public.
The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority will work with the City of Burnaby and the Government of Canada to construct the Holdom Overpass over the rail corridor connecting the port’s terminals to the Vancouver rail network.
By taking road traffic over the railway line, instead of across it, the port says the project will allow for increased and faster rail traffic to and from its terminals through the corridor, which moved more than 40% of the port’s total international export cargo in 2023.
Peter Xotta, CEO of Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, said: “The new overpass will create critical capacity and resiliency in the gateway, ensuring that we can enable Canada’s trade more reliably and efficiently, while also delivering tremendous benefits to the local community in Burnaby.”
The approval comes after two phases of public consultation on the plans and talks with First Nations representatives, who have influenced the design of the overpass and ensured improved landscaping of the Still Creek and Beecher Creek areas surrounding it.
The Holdom project is set to begin construction in late 2024 and finish in 2027, it is part of the long-term Burnaby Rail Corridor Improvements Project, a collaboration between the federal government, the port authority, and rail company CN.
It follows other rail improvements in the area completed by CN in 2022, which included upgrades to the Thornton Tunnel to reduce travel times under Vancouver Harbour, and a new rail siding track.
Tracy Robinson, CEO of CN, said: “This project demonstrates our commitment to moving the economy with safer, more efficient transportation solutions benefiting both our customers and the communities we serve.
“Together with our partners, we are committed to strengthening global supply chains, supporting growth and a sustainable future for Canada’s economy.”