The rebranded company will keep the familiar liveries. Credit: Arverio/ Annette Zoepf

Go-Ahead Germany has been rebranded as Arverio by its new owner, ÖBB (Austrian Federal Railways).



The company provides regional passenger rail services in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, and will continue to operate without interference.



The now Austrian-owned company will do business as Arverio Deutschland and will provide direct services through subsidiaries Arverio Baden-Württemberg and Arverio Bayern.



“The comprehensive rebranding starts immediately in all areas of the company and is expected to be fully completed by the beginning of 2025. The vehicles will retain their original design as well as the regional colours blue and yellow, even if the logo is changed,” an ÖBB statement explained.



The company will continue to focus its investments in southern Germany to give the Austrian railway company better access to the market.



“Arverio offers ÖBB the ideal opportunity for market entry and potential growth in southern Germany,” according to the statement.



Sabine Stock, board member at ÖBB, said: “I am delighted that we have now mastered the next milestone in our collaboration. The new brand identity, especially the new company name Arverio, is a visible sign of our partnership – both externally and internally.”



Fabian Amini, CEO of Arverio, added: “We are delighted with the development and are happy to work on making the new name known. We are happy to have ÖBB as a strong partner at our side.”

