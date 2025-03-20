TrackEi enables real-time defect detection and predictive maintenance using NVIDIA Jetson edge AI. Credit: APChanel/Shutterstock.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has announced the launch of TrackEi, an AI-powered railway track inspection solution to enhance rail network safety.

Utilising the NVIDIA Jetson platform for edge AI and robotics, TrackEi offers real-time defect detection and supports predictive maintenance.

The NVIDIA Jetson platform enables TrackEi to process vast amounts of image data quickly, perform complex machine vision tasks with accuracy, and continuously learn from real-world data.

These capabilities ensure sustained performance improvement and adaptability to various environmental conditions, according to the company.

The launch of TrackEi follows the recent recognition earned by LTTS with the Etihad Rail Innovation Award for real-time visible rail defect detection.

TrackEi has undergone initial trials with Class-I Railroad customers and is currently being tested at MxV Rail, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Association of American Railroads.

LTTS mobility and technology executive director and president Alind Saxena said: “At LTTS, we are redefining railway safety by combining AI, machine vision, and edge computing to create an intelligent, scalable inspection solution.

“With TrackEi running on the powerful NVIDIA Jetson platform, rail operators can detect defects with unparalleled accuracy while optimising maintenance schedules and reducing downtime.”

Traditionally, rail inspection involved a combination of visual and manual inspections conducted using specialised trolleys, which are time-consuming and may fail to detect “critical” flaws.

TrackEi addresses these issues by automating high-speed inspections, utilising high-resolution cameras and laser profiling to identify issues such as broken rails and track misalignments at speeds of more than 60 miles per hour (mph).

The solution features scalable edge-based architecture, which enables seamless integration into existing systems.

Integration of deep learning algorithms and NVIDIA accelerated computing allows for immediate actionable intelligence and continuous improvement in detection accuracy.

