NHSRCL signed an agreement for the construction of the Sabarmati rolling stock workshop and depot for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor. Credit: NHSRCL.

Japan-based Sojitz and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) consortium has secured a contract from India-based National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR D-2 Package).

This consortium will design and build the Sabarmati depot, including a workshop, inspection sheds, various buildings, maintenance facilities and associated works in Gujarat for the project.

The new facility design will be based on Shinkansen maintenance facilities at Sendai and Kanazawa in Japan.

The partnership will use around 250 types of over 800 specialised machinery to inspect and maintain the rolling stock procured from Japan for this depot.

Furthermore, the machinery will help check vibrations, temperature, and noise, which are crucial for high-speed running.

The depot “will have all safety features to ensure safe and reliable maintenance of high-speed

trainsets,” stated NHSRCL.

It will feature the latest architectural elements such as proper ventilation, dust suppression, rain- water harvesting facility and natural lighting besides LED-based artificial lighting systems.

Solar panels can also be used on the roof of sheds and buildings of the new facility in the future.

In addition, the facility will incorporate several modern systems such as a building management system, IT and data network system, fire detection and alarm system, and access control system.

The Sabarmati workshop and depot is said to be an “optimally designed facility including the buildings and sheds.”

As part of another package, the preparatory works for the construction of the facility are already in progress.

This year in February, NHSRCL signed an agreement with L&T for the delivery of a viaduct for the MAHSR D-2 Package.