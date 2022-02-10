Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
February 10, 2022

India’s NHSRCL signs agreement with L&T for high-speed rail project

L&T will design and build the 8km viaduct, including Vadodara HSR Station, as part of the country’s first high-speed rail project.

NHSRCL high-speed rail
Illustration of Vadodara HSR station for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor. Credit: NHSRCL.

India’s National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has reached an agreement with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to deliver viaduct for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR C-5 Package) in the state of Gujarat.

L&T will be responsible for the design and construction of an 8km viaduct, including the Vadodara high-speed rail (HSR) Station.

The Vadodara HSR station is planned to be built above the existing platform No. 7 of Indian Railway’s Vadodara station to ensure seamless integration with the railways.

This project is expected to provide easy transfer for passengers transfer between HSR and Indian Railways.

Currently under construction, the 508km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor is said to be the country’s first bullet train project. It will connect the Indian financial capital of Mumbai with Gujarat’s commercial hub Ahmedabad.

NHSRCL has awarded 100% of civil contracts for 352km out of 508km of the MAHSR corridor in the state of Gujarat, including eight HSR stations and two rolling stock depots at Sabarmati and Surat.

The eight stations are located in Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, and Vapi.

NHSRCL is a joint venture of the Government of India and participating state governments. It is responsible for the implementation of the high-speed rail projects in the country.

Last year, NHSRCL entered into an agreement with Japan Railway Track Consultant (JRTC) for the HSR track work’s designs for the T2 package of the MAHSR project.

JRTC has been tasked with providing comprehensive design of RC track bed, track slab arrangement, and continuous welded rail (CWR) forces, among others.

