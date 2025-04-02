The contract is said to guarantee around the clock operation of the AirTrain, a crucial connection between airport terminals, parking, and NYC public transport. Credit: Alstom SA.

Alstom has secured a seven-year contract extension with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to continue operating and maintaining the John F. Kennedy International Airport’s AirTrain.

The deal, worth approximately $518m, includes an option to extend for an additional three years to 2035.

The contract ensures that the AirTrain, which serves as a vital link between airport terminals, parking, and New York City’s public transport, remains operational around the clock.

JFK International Airport general manager Teresa Rizzuto said: “The Port Authority looks forward to continue working with Alstom on JFK AirTrain, a critical piece of JFK’s infrastructure, and one that also fosters sustainability, local job creation, and community development.”

Alstom will manage the maintenance of the AirTrain’s infrastructure and fleet, which includes 32 automated light metro trains.

These trains range from one to four cars, depending on passenger demand, and provide connectivity across nine stations airside.

Alstom Americas president Michael Keroulle said: “Since 2003, our industry-leading airport system has safely and reliably transported millions of travellers and employees between terminals.

“As JFK’s partner of choice, Alstom is excited to support the modernisation and expansion of AirTrain service at one of the world’s busiest airports.”

Last year nearly 25 million passengers used the JFK AirTrain, with daily ridership averaging 68,000.

The system had an availability rate of 98.56% in 2024.

It supports more than 230 jobs, including 59 customer service roles.