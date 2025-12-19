Siemens Mobility’s Velaro Novo train can reach speed up to 350km/h. Credit: Siemens.

VinSpeed High-Speed Railway Investment and Development Joint Stock Company, which is part of Vingroup, is joining forces with Siemens Mobility to advance high-speed rail development in Vietnam.

In this connection, the parties have signed a partnership and framework agreement.

Under this agreement, Siemens Mobility will support VinSpeed as a technology partner in the design, supply, and integration of Velaro Novo high-speed trains and vital railway subsystems.

These include European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 signalling with automatic train operation, telecommunications, and electrification systems.

Both parties have noted that they are committed to close cooperation as they work towards future implementation contracts for rail infrastructure built to international standards.

The partnership encompasses plans for two high-speed train lines. These include the Ha Noi-Quang Ninh (Ha Long) route covering 121km with four stations, and the Ben Thanh-Can Gio route spanning 54km with two stations.

Each line will feature modern railway technology, including advanced signalling, electrification, and communications systems.

Siemens Mobility is also exploring the possibility of providing advanced maintenance services to support system availability.

VinSpeed CEO Pham Thieu Hoa said: “The strategic cooperation with Siemens Mobility marks an important step in VinSpeed’s roadmap for developing modern transport infrastructure projects in Vietnam.

“The combination of VinSpeed’s project execution capabilities and deep understanding of the domestic market with Siemens Mobility’s global experience and advanced technology will create a strong foundation for delivering international-standard high-speed rail lines, contributing to socioeconomic development and improving quality of life for the Vietnamese people.”

Siemens Mobility’s Velaro Novo train is planned as the primary rolling stock for these routes.

The company noted that this model can reach speeds up to 350km/h and offers increased passenger capacity due to a wider carbody and optimised design.

According to Siemens, this train consumes around 30% less energy than previous models. It is designed to handle steep gradients and varying terrain, which may be suited to Vietnam’s landscape.

The Velaro Novo is equipped with ETCS Level 2 signalling and automatic train operation, intended to support safety, energy efficiency, and operational reliability.

Siemens has operated in Vietnam since 1993 and provides technologies for the energy, healthcare, and transportation sectors.

The company maintains a presence in Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City, delivering digital solutions, as well as rail infrastructure and services.

Siemens Mobility CEO Michael Peter said: “We are proud that the global frontrunner VinSpeed has selected Siemens Mobility to deliver Vietnam’s first high-speed rail lines.

“This confidence in our turnkey expertise and technology underscores Siemens’ position as the partner of choice for ambitious mobility projects worldwide.”

