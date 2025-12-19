Alstom’s Dandenong facility will manufacture 13 four-car automated Metropolis metro trains. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom has secured a €1bn ($1.17bn) share of a contract for the Suburban Rail Loop East project in Melbourne, Australia.

The overall contract, valued at €4.9bn, was granted by the Suburban Rail Loop Authority to the TransitLinX Alliance, which comprises Alstom, John Holland, KBR, WSP, and RATP Dev.

Alstom’s responsibilities include supplying rolling stock, digital infrastructure, signalling systems, maintenance services, and overseeing system integration for the project’s East section.

The manufacturing of 13 four-car automated Metropolis metro trains will take place at Alstom’s Dandenong facility in Victoria.

These trains will operate under Grade of Automation 4 and use Alstom’s Urbalis Forward Communications Based Train Control system.

Alstom will also deliver its FlexCare Perform maintenance solution for 15 years covering the train fleet, signalling, and infrastructure.

Maintenance operations will be based at a new dedicated facility in Heatherton, Melbourne. The introduction of the first Metropolis trains is planned for 2035.

Alstom Australia and New Zealand managing director Pascal Dupond said: “This contract award further deepens our partnership with the Victorian Government to deliver the rail transport priorities of the Victorian Government with leading rail industry partners.

“The Suburban Rail Loop solutions Alstom will provide draw from a range of our leading global technologies across rolling stock, signalling and services complemented by our local knowhow in Victoria, which uniquely we bring to our customers.”

The Suburban Rail Loop is a 90km orbital railway through Melbourne’s middle suburbs.

Its initial stage, SRL East, spans 26km with six underground stations located near key employment, education, and health areas.

The technologies provided by Alstom will create Australia’s second driverless train fleet after the Sydney Metropolis metro trains that entered service in 2019.

Alstom Asia-Pacific region president Ling Fang said: “As the world’s leading pure rail player, we bring comprehensive turnkey solutions to meet the needs of our customers in Australia and the wider Asia Pacific Region.

“This project is of global significance in its ambition and scale, and Melbourne joins the ranks of other leading global cities in deploying Alstom solutions to enable advanced rail passenger solutions.”

