The four rack-and-pinion trains will operate on the Goldau to Rigi Kulm route. Credit: © Michi Captures/Stadler, Inc.

Stadler has signed a contract with Switzerland’s Mount Rigi Railways for the supply of four more rack-and-pinion trains designed to operate on steep mountain slopes.

The new additional trains will be used for passenger transport on mount Rigi.

The four new units will operate on the Goldau to Rigi Kulm route, expanding deployment across both lines managed by Mount Rigi Railways.

The latest order follows Stadler’s previous delivery involving six rack-and-pinion trains which have been running since 2022 between Vitznau and Rigi Kulm.

The follow-on contract between the two parties was signed in Vitznau, Switzerland. With this delivery, new trains will serve both lines operated by Mount Rigi Railways.

Mount Rigi Railways COO Jörg Lustenberger said: “The procurement of additional vehicles for the line between Goldau and Rigi Kulm is an important step for us in terms of quality, efficiency and sustainability.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Stadler plans to manufacture these trains at its facility in Bussnang, Switzerland.

Each vehicle measures 34.8m in length, offers 150 seats, and has a total capacity for 253 passengers. All models comprise two cars per trainset.

The interior design includes seats that recline slightly to adjust for uphill travel angles. The vehicles feature drop-down side windows and front-facing glass panels to allow visibility during journeys, said Stadler.

The trains have step-free entry points designed to facilitate boarding for people with limited mobility, families with strollers, and travellers carrying sporting equipment. Onboard amenities include ski and sled racks fitted with water drainage systems.

The traction system uses four powered cogwheel axles. This configuration aims to provide consistent movement and braking performance regardless of weather or slope conditions.

The new trains can transfer braking energy back into the railway’s electrical network so that it can be used by other trains ascending the mountain. Previous models dissipated braking energy as heat during descents between Goldau and Rigi Kulm, said the company.

Stadler Tailor Made division engineering head Christoph Leiterer said: “The new rack-and-pinion trains are designed specifically to meet the requirements of both our customer and the route.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up