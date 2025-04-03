The new trains, capable of running on electricity, battery, or diesel, will be built at Hitachi’s Newton Aycliffe factory in the UK. Credit: Arriva Group.

UK-based public transport company Arriva Group has placed a £300m ($388.4m) order for nine state-of-the-art battery-disesel hybrid trains.

This move is set to replace the entire Grand Central fleet and is part of a commitment to sustainable public transport solutions.

The deal includes 45 Hitachi Rail ‘tri-mode’ cars capable of operating on electrified and non-electrified tracks and a ten-year maintenance contract.

These trains, which can run on electricity, battery, or diesel, will be manufactured at Hitachi’s Newton Aycliffe factory in the UK.

The new fleet will offer a 20% increase in seating capacity, equating to 400,000 extra seats annually for passengers travelling between the North East, Yorkshire, and London.

The tri-mode capability of the trains also allows for future route expansions, with the potential to reduce emissions and noise significantly.

The trains are slated for delivery in 2028 under a ten-year leasing agreement with Angel Trains, which will also finance the order.

The hybrid trains are expected to support a 30% reduction in emissions and fuel consumption.

They will feature a zero-emission battery mode for entering and exiting stations, contributing to improved urban air quality and reduced noise pollution.

Additional passenger benefits include increased luggage space, in-seat power, and an electronic reservation system.

Arriva UK Trains managing director Amanda Furlong said: “This major investment underscores our commitment to the UK market. We are proud to connect underserved communities with regional and national centres, helping make sustainable train travel the easy choice.”

The order aligns with the UK Government’s Industrial Strategy, reinforcing the North East’s position as a hub for battery technology.

It also follows the rail regulator’s approval for extended track access rights for Grand Central services until 2038.

Arriva acknowledged the Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) decision to extend its track access rights and support from the Department for Transport and Network Rail.

The company awaits rulings on two applications to expand services to underserved UK areas and holds an option for additional train purchases pending approval.

Last month, Arriva informed Network Rail of its plan to apply to the ORR for open access approval to introduce direct rail services between Cleethorpes, Grimsby, and London.