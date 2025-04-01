Morocco’s high-speed rail network expansion, featuring Alstom’s Avelia Horizon trains, will improve connectivity between Tangier and Marrakech. Credit: Alstom SA.

Alstom has secured a contract from the Moroccan National Railway Office (ONCF) to provide 18 Avelia Horizon very high-speed trains.

Financed by the French Treasury, the deal is valued at €781m ($845m).

The expansion of Morocco’s high-speed rail network, with the addition of Alstom’s Avelia Horizon trains, is expected to enhance connectivity for travellers between Tangier and Marrakech.

The double-decker trains are designed to operate at speeds exceeding 300km/h, enabling the reduction of travel times while also minimising environmental impact.

Avelia’s design includes compact power cars and two-level articulated cars, providing operational flexibility and a better passenger experience.

This new fleet will offer a more sustainable option for Morocco’s rail infrastructure, aligning with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions, according to the company.

The Avelia Horizon model is claimed to offer lower operating costs due to its reduced number of bogies, which typically represent 30% of maintenance expenses.

Alstom has also stated that the train offers the highest seating capacity on the market, helping to reduce the total cost of ownership per seat.

Meanwhile, in Poland

In a separate development, Alstom has agreed to provide rail traffic control systems for the Poznan freight bypass under a contract with Krakowskie Zakłady Automatyki in Poland.

The project includes the delivery of railway traffic control devices at stations and the Poznan Franowo Local Control Centre, as well as the reconstruction of devices at the Poznan IV Local Control Centre.

Alstom will also supply new line devices and modernise existing ones, including line block devices and equipment at rail-road crossings.

Last month, Alstom signed a two-year contract with Swedish state-owned rail operator SJ for the maintenance of night trains, enhancing its presence in northern Europe.

The agreement covers the upkeep of 75 carriages and 12 RC6 locomotives servicing routes between Stockholm, Umea, Lulea, and Narvik.