The contract covers maintenance of 75 carriages and 12 RC6 locomotives on night train routes linking Stockholm, Umea, Lulea, and Narvik. Credit: Alstom SA.

Alstom has secured a new contract with Swedish state-owned rail operator SJ for the maintenance of night trains, marking a step in reinforcing its operations in northern Europe.

The two-year agreement involves the upkeep of 75 carriages and 12 RC6 locomotives that operate on the night train routes connecting Stockholm, Umea, Lulea, and Narvik.

The maintenance work will be carried out at the company’s depots in Lulea and Stockholm. To meet the increasing demand for maintenance services, Alstom will also upgrade its Lulea depot.

The company is also investing in advanced data-driven asset management solutions that will be integrated with its Maintenance Performance Centre in Sweden.

Alstom North Business Area head Lisa Harlin said: “We are excited to expand and grow in northern Sweden, both in terms of depot staff and administrative personnel.

“Working with these vehicles requires a special type of experience and problem-solving. Our unique competence lies in our extensive track record in maintenance and dedicated employees.”

Alstom has managed night train maintenance since 2013, improving train availability and operational quality.

The company recently secured a ten-year full maintenance contract for Norrtag’s fleet, which aligns with its strategic vision for northern Sweden.

Furthermore, Alstom is also implementing the European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS) signalling system across Sweden.

Recently, Alstom secured a €9m ($9.75m) contract from CZ Loko to supply 50 Onvia Cab European Train Control System (ETCS) onboard units over two years, starting this month.