Onvia Cab is Alstom’s modern ETCS onboard technology, compliant with the TSI 2023 standard at Baseline 3 level. Credit: Alstom SA.

Alstom has secured a contract worth €9m ($9.75m) from Czech locomotive manufacturer CZ Loko to supply 50 Onvia Cab European Train Control System (ETCS) onboard units.

The deal will span the next two years, with the ETCS installation commencing this month.

The Onvia Cab units will be installed on the MUV 75, a specialised double-axle vehicle for railway line maintenance.

CZ Loko will deliver these equipped vehicles to the Railway Administration.

Onvia Cab is Alstom’s modern ETCS onboard technology designed for installation and integration on various new train models and for updating existing rolling stock.

It is compatible with the TSI 2023 standard at Baseline 3 level, which ensures that the units adhere to current interoperability regulations.

Alstom Czech Republic managing director Dan Kurucz said: “The contract is a continuation of our long-term cooperation with CZ Loko and at the same time confirms our position as a leader in the installation of ETCS onboard units.

“Currently, Alstom solutions account for over 80% of ETCS onboard unit installations in the Czech Republic. With tens of thousands of installations, Onvia Cab solutions are proven, reliable and very flexible.”

In the Czech Republic, Alstom is the “largest” supplier of mobile ETCS units, with the exclusive operation of the system starting in January this year.

The system currently oversees 622km of main railway lines, boasting an operational availability of 99.2%.

Last month, Alstom secured a contract exceeding $25m to upgrade 209 Multilevel II Trucks for New Jersey Transit Corporation (NJ Transit) in the US.

The overhaul will be conducted at Alstom’s Kanona, New York facility, which specialises in vehicle and component refurbishments.