Alstom has received a contract worth more than $25m to overhaul 209 Multilevel II Trucks for New Jersey Transit Corporation (NJ Transit) in the US.

The upgrade work will take place at Alstom’s Kanona, New York facility, which specialises in vehicle and component overhauls.

The contract involves rebuilding or replacing truck components to meet the original equipment manufacturer’s specifications.

This process is essential for maintaining performance, and safety, and enhancing the passenger experience, according to the company.

The Multilevel II vehicle trucks undergo a mandatory overhaul every ten years to ensure they meet federal safety standards and the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) standards.

Alstom Americas president Michael Keroulle said: “We are committed to restoring the performance of NJ TRANSIT’s fleet through comprehensive overhauls, ensuring our customer and their passengers benefit from safe, reliable and efficient transit services.

“This initiative underscores our dedication to maintaining the highest standards for our products for our customers over their entire lifecycle.”

Earlier this month, Alstom signed a £24.5m (30.3m) variation contract expanding its existing contract with Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) in the UK for the reactivation of an additional 30 Class 379 trains.

The 30 trains were initially built by Alstom between 2010 and 2011.

Last month, Alstom inked a deal valued at approximately C$500m ($348.56m) with Metrolinx, the public transportation authority, to refurbish bi-level commuter railcars for GO Transit, serving Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe region.

Alstom’s Thunder Bay facility in Ontario is set to conduct mid-life refurbishments and enhancements on 181 Bi-Level series VIII railcars under a newly signed agreement.