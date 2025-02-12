The first trains, 379002 and 379022, began service on Great Northern routes to and from Letchworth Garden City. Credit: Govia Thameslink Railway.

Alstom has signed a £24.5m (30.3m) variation contract expanding its existing technical support and spares supply agreement (TSSSA) with Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) in the UK.

The contract will include the reactivation of an additional 30 Class 379 trains.

The original TSSSA, signed in October 2022 for approximately £256m ($317.1m), covers the support for Class 377 and Class 387 fleets.

The 30 four-car Class 379 electric multiple unit (EMUs) Electrostars were initially built by Alstom between 2010 and 2011 and served passengers on the route from London Liverpool Street to Kings Lynn.

The trains were acquired by Porterbrook from Akiem in March 2024. They will be reactivated for use on the Great Northern network, which connects London King’s Cross with Cambridge, Peterborough, and King’s Lynn.

The Electrostar trains will operate from the Hornsey depot.

Alstom has been providing engineering and on-train technical support as part of the TSSSA to ensure the first units are operational as quickly as possible.

The first trains, 379002 and 379022, which commenced service earlier this week will initially serve Great Northern routes to and from Letchworth Garden City.

Alstom UK and Ireland commercial director Peter Broadley said: “As part of our ongoing commitment to smart and sustainable rail solutions, Alstom is delighted to support the reactivation of the Class 379 fleet.

“This project exemplifies the importance of collaboration within the rail industry to enhance capacity and experience for the fare-paying passenger, while optimising the use of existing assets.”

Alstom’s HealthHub platform will be utilised for the “first” time by the GTR fleet, offering real-time monitoring by analysing over 200 parameters every 30 seconds.

This technology aims to improve reliability and prevent potential incidents, marking an advancement in train maintenance and passenger service.

The contract variation supports several new roles and utilises Alstom’s facilities, including the Crewe Works, which is responsible for overhauling the Class 379 bogies and HVAC units.

