Alstom has completed the installation of the European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 1 on the Dundalk to Greystones route, marking a step in the modernisation of Ireland’s rail infrastructure.
The project, which spans approximately 120km, integrates new safety features and enhances interoperability across the Dublin Area Rapid Transit (DART) network.
This installation is claimed to be one of Europe’s “largest” Level 1 ETCS projects. It was delivered in partnership with Iarnród Eireann (Irish Rail) and supported more than 50 roles globally.
The ETCS train control standard is central to the railway’s digital future, supervising train movements and enhancing safety through in-cab equipment, according to the company.
More than 1,200 balises, installed between Dundalk and Greystones, deliver the necessary information for the system.
The equipment was provided from Alstom’s trackside portfolio, including 337 signals and more than 450 Micro-Coder lineside electronic units.
These equipment were overlayed on legacy equipment to boost safety and minimise disruption.
The configuration, installation and testing of all equipment were completed within a year.
Alstom Ireland managing director Piers Wood said: “The completion of the Dundalk to Greystones ETCS Level 1 project is a testament to our technical expertise and commitment to enhancing rail safety and efficiency in Ireland.
“This landmark achievement lays the foundation for the future of Irish rail, ensuring safer, smarter and greener transport for passengers.”
An IÉ 22000 Class – 22001 – was outfitted as the trial train for the project.
The project is currently undergoing safety approvals with Irish Rail and the Commission for Railway Regulation. It will support the deployment of Ireland’s “next-generation” fleet for the DART+ network, upon commencing operations.
DART+ is a “transformative” initiative designed to position train travel as a central element of Ireland’s sustainable transport framework. It is aimed at doubling capacity and tripling the electrification of the Greater Dublin area to promote sustainable mobility and development.
Under a ten-year framework agreement with Irish Rail, Alstom is set to provide up to 750 new commuter rail cars for the DART+ programme, including a firm order for 37 five-car X’trapolis trains with a 15-year support services contract.
These trains are being manufactured at Alstom’s facility in Chorzow, Poland, with 31 being battery electric multiple units, “a first for Ireland” and six electric multiple units.
The first train arrived in Dublin in November 2024 and is currently undergoing testing before service entry next year.
Last month, Alstom secured a €144m ($150.2m) deal to supply traction systems and electrical parts for India’s Vande Bharat sleeper trains.