Alstom has secured a contract valued at approximately €144m ($150.2m) to provide traction components and other electrical equipment for the Vande Bharat sleeper trains in India.
The deal signed with Indian Railways’ Integral Coach Factory in Chennai also includes a maintenance service package for the equipment supplied for a period of five years post-warranty. The maintenance services will be provided at various railway depots.
The systems supplied under this contract will be integrated into 17 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets, totalling 408 cars.
These trainsets are designed to operate at maximum speeds of up to 180km/h, with service speeds of 160km/h.
Alstom India managing director Olivier Loison said: “The Vande Bharat trains represent the modern face of rail-based mobility in India, and it is a matter of pride for us to yet again partner with Indian Railways in furthering their vision.
“Alstom has the widest components portfolio in the rail industry, which has been developed at the back of decades of experience in delivering rail solutions across the globe.”
Alstom’s sites in Bangalore, Savli, Coimbatore, and Maneja will produce components such as bogies and traction equipment.
The Maneja site, operational since 1996, will handle the contract’s execution, with prototype deliveries expected to start by August 2026 and serial production slated for 2027.
The company stated that it is contributing to the Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat visions by “strengthening” its local sourcing and supply chain ecosystem within the country.
Recently, Alstom secured a €210m ($217.2m) contract to deliver 15 more automated metro trainsets to Metropole Européenne de Lille (MEL) in France.
These new trainsets, featuring the Urbalis Fluence signalling and automated control system, will complement the 27 trains MEL had previously ordered.