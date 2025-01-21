Alstom has secured a €210m ($217.2m) contract to supply 15 additional automated metro trainsets to Metropole Europeenne de Lille (MEL).
These trainsets, equipped with the Urbalis Fluence signalling and automated control system, will join the initial batch of 27 trains previously ordered by MEL.
The new 52m trains are scheduled to replace the ageing VAL-208 trainsets starting from 2028, as part of MEL’s plans to modernise the Lille metro network.
The modernisation initiative aims to upgrade the rolling stock and automated train control systems on lines 1 and 2.
Alstom France president Frederic Wiscart said: “Alstom is delighted with this new order from the Métropole Européenne de Lille for this new-generation equipment.
“These new, modern and comfortable metros represent a considerable asset for improving the network and the passenger experience.”
According to Alstom, its rubber-tyred metro solutions will ensure that the new trains deliver increased comfort, enhanced accessibility, and better passenger information.
Capable of accommodating up to 545 passengers, the new metros will facilitate passenger movement with their “boa” configuration, which allows unrestricted access throughout the train.
The trains will feature multimedia displays and screens, dedicated areas for those with reduced mobility, and an integrated video protection system to ensure safety.
Moreover, the trains will be fitted with “high-performance” traction equipment to boost energy efficiency.
The Urbalis Fluence autopilot system, a technology that “embeds the system’s intelligence directly into the trains”, will be part of these new trainsets. This innovation will enhance the autonomy of the trains and the overall performance of the system.
The production of these new trains will be undertaken at six of Alstom’s 16 French facilities, including Valenciennes-Petite Forêt for assembly and testing, Le Creusot for bogies and Ornans for motors.
Additional sites include Tarbes for powertrain equipment, Saint-Ouen for automated systems and Urbalis Fluence development, and Villeurbanne for on-board computing and passenger information.
In November 2024, Alstom renewed its contract to operate and maintain the Automated People Mover (APM) system at Denver International Airport, valued at $228.6m.
The seven-year contract, effective from 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2032, will employ 91 Alstom workers.