Alstom has announced the renewal of its contract to operate and maintain the Automated People Mover (APM) system at Denver International Airport in Colorado, US.
The contract, valued at $228.6m, will extend for seven years from 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2032, and will employ 91 Alstom workers.
Under the contract, Alstom will provide round-the-clock maintenance and operations for the APM system.
This includes dispatching, vehicle maintenance, and upkeep of the 1.2-mile loop track, power systems, and communication systems.
The comprehensive scope also includes cleaning services for the trains and tunnel, as well as the management of hazardous waste.
Denver International Airport technical operations senior vice president Matthew Robb said: “Denver International Airport’s new operations and maintenance agreement with Alstom is one of many steps we’re taking to enhance the reliability and passenger experience of the train that moves people between the terminal and concourse.”
Alstom recently bolstered its 30-year partnership with Denver International Airport by introducing new Innovia APM R vehicles in July 2024.
These vehicles, produced by Alstom, have enhanced the capacity and comfort for airport commuters, according to the company.
The driverless Innovia APM is tailored to offer rapid service within airports and urban settings. The Innovia APMs have served more than 525 million passengers across 16 airports nationwide.
Alstom Americas president Michael Keroullé said: “Alstom is proud to be Denver International Airport’s partner of choice as they continue on their journey to modernise and expand air train service at one of the busiest airports in the world.
“Our expertise in the operations and maintenance of automated people movers allows us to deliver frequent, safe and comfortable service for travellers from around the world.”
Recently, Alstom extended its partnership with Saudi Railway Company (SRC) through a new five-year technical support and spare parts supply agreement worth SAR300m ($79.8m), focused on improving the east-west freight corridor.