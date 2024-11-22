Saudi Arabia’s east-west railway connects the ports of Dammam and Jubail to the Riyadh dry port. Credit: Mawaddah F/Shutterstock.

Alstom has announced an extension of its partnership with Saudi Railway Company (SRC) through a new five-year technical support and spare part supply agreement (TSSSA) valued at SAR300m ($79.8m) aimed at enhancing the east-west freight corridor.

Saudi Arabia’s east-west railway is a key logistic artery, linking the major ports of Dammam and Jubail with the Riyadh dry port, according to the

Announced at the Saudi Rail Exhibition, the agreement includes the provision of comprehensive support to SRC, such as technical assistance, a consistent supply of spare parts, and specialised staff training programmes.

Alstom’s digital solution HealthHub will also be deployed to monitor locomotives in real-time, facilitating a shift towards predictive maintenance, minimising downtime, and maximising fleet availability.

These measures are expected to enhance the long-term efficiency and reliability of the diesel locomotives on the east-west freight corridor, stated the company.

Alstom Middle East Regional Headquarters managing director Mohamed Khalil said: “By empowering SAR with cutting-edge technologies and knowledge transfer, we are fostering a competitive and sustainable sector while enriching local talent and expertise within the Kingdom’s railway industry.

“This collaboration will provide SAR’s engineers and technicians with invaluable hands-on experience, bolstering their capabilities and solidifying their vital role in the Kingdom’s ambitious growth plans.”

The partnership’s focus on enhancing efficiency aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives to diversify its economy and establish itself as a major global logistics hub, according to Alstom.

Recently, Alstom completed the first phase of the Manila LRT-1 Cavite Extension, adding 6.2km and five stations to the 20.7 km line, with a daily capacity of 400,000 passengers.

It is designed to reduce travel time between Baclaran, Pasay City, and Bacoor, Cavite from one hour and ten minutes to 20 minutes.